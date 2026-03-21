Redefining History at Monte Verde: A New Age Revealed
The Monte Verde archaeological site in Chile, previously thought to be 14,500 years old, is now believed to be between 4,200 and 8,200 years old. This discovery alters the scientific discussion about human migration into the Americas. Additionally, China's NeuCyber Neurotech is three years behind Musk's Neuralink in brain-computer interface technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:25 IST
Recent studies suggest Chile's Monte Verde archaeological site, initially believed to date back 14,500 years, may actually be between 4,200 and 8,200 years old. This challenges long-standing theories on the peopling of the Americas.
In technology news, China's state-supported company, NeuCyber Neurotech, acknowledges that its brain-computer interface technology lags three years behind Elon Musk's Neuralink. Despite trailing, China has taken a significant step by being the first nation to approve an invasive BCI medical device for commercial use, marking its race forward in this frontier.
(With inputs from agencies.)