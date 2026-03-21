Redefining History at Monte Verde: A New Age Revealed

Recent studies suggest Chile's Monte Verde archaeological site, initially believed to date back 14,500 years, may actually be between 4,200 and 8,200 years old. This challenges long-standing theories on the peopling of the Americas.

In technology news, China's state-supported company, NeuCyber Neurotech, acknowledges that its brain-computer interface technology lags three years behind Elon Musk's Neuralink. Despite trailing, China has taken a significant step by being the first nation to approve an invasive BCI medical device for commercial use, marking its race forward in this frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)