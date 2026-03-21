Delhi's Waste Solution: Boosting C&D Processing by December 2026

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has intensified its efforts to establish the Tehkhand construction and demolition waste processing plant, aiming to complete it by December 2026. This initiative is designed to tackle the persistent issue of debris accumulation in the city.

Once operational, the plant near Okhla will increase the city's processing capacity by 1,000 metric tonnes per day. Currently, Delhi generates about 7,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste daily, but only processes 5,000 metric tonnes. The shortfall often leads to debris accumulation and worsens air pollution.

Delhi aims to streamline waste management by designating dumping sites in all wards and promoting the use of recycled materials. The city has cleared significant debris recently and plans to reach a production capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes by 2026, largely catering to private sector demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)