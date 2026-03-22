Flamingo Fiasco: Wetland Emergency in Navi Mumbai

In Navi Mumbai, climate activists have declared a 'wetland emergency' after discovering toxic conditions in three major flamingo habitats. Essential satellite wetlands linked to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary have been shown to suffer from distinct deterioration, as revealed by water sample tests.

Prominent activists have voiced concern, attributing the situation to failure in governance. They charge the City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) with negligence and inadequate regulatory action from pertinent authorities, such as the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Alarmingly, this season's absence of flamingos signals a critical threat to these wetlands, which are vital for biodiversity. Activist groups are calling for urgent governmental action to prevent further degradation and protect this valuable ecological asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)