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Flamingo Fiasco: Wetland Emergency in Navi Mumbai

Climate activists declare a 'wetland emergency' in Navi Mumbai as key flamingo habitats turn toxic. Water samples from satellite wetlands of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary revealed deteriorating conditions. Activists blame governance failure and CIDCO's negligence for the alarming situation, urging for immediate government intervention to protect the wetlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 13:19 IST
Flamingo Fiasco: Wetland Emergency in Navi Mumbai
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In Navi Mumbai, climate activists have declared a 'wetland emergency' after discovering toxic conditions in three major flamingo habitats. Essential satellite wetlands linked to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary have been shown to suffer from distinct deterioration, as revealed by water sample tests.

Prominent activists have voiced concern, attributing the situation to failure in governance. They charge the City And Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) with negligence and inadequate regulatory action from pertinent authorities, such as the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Alarmingly, this season's absence of flamingos signals a critical threat to these wetlands, which are vital for biodiversity. Activist groups are calling for urgent governmental action to prevent further degradation and protect this valuable ecological asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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