Traffic Advisory Issued for PM Modi's Noida International Airport Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the Noida International Airport, Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have unveiled a comprehensive advisory to guide traffic movements in and around the venue.

The advisory, effective from 7 am to 11 pm, specifies entry routes and parking zones, ensuring minimal disruption and smooth passage for emergency services, dignitaries, and media personnel.

Key routes have been detailed for vehicles coming from various regions like Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura, and others, with designated parking zones aligned to each entry point to facilitate an orderly event.