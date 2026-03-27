Traffic Advisory Issued for PM Modi's Noida International Airport Visit
Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have released a detailed traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida International Airport. The advisory outlines entry routes, parking zones, and diversions for commercial vehicles to ensure order and accessibility from 7 am to 11 pm during the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the Noida International Airport, Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have unveiled a comprehensive advisory to guide traffic movements in and around the venue.
The advisory, effective from 7 am to 11 pm, specifies entry routes and parking zones, ensuring minimal disruption and smooth passage for emergency services, dignitaries, and media personnel.
Key routes have been detailed for vehicles coming from various regions like Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura, and others, with designated parking zones aligned to each entry point to facilitate an orderly event.