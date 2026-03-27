Delhi's Hottest Morning and Unusual Weather Patterns: A March to Remember

Delhi awoke to its warmest morning of the year, with Friday's minimum temperature recorded at 20.6°C. This unusual warmth was accompanied by scattered light rainfall across several parts of the city, including Safdarjung logging 0.7 mm by late afternoon.

The Indian capital is experiencing a unique weather pattern, attributed to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances, approaching at a lower altitude, have brought about mild dust storms and high winds, with meteorologists suggesting these conditions will persist without significantly altering temperatures.

With the Air Quality Index noted at a moderate level of 141, the IMD forecasts reveal an anticipated spell of widespread rainfall towards the month's end, promising cooler days with temperatures estimated to dip into the mid-20s°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)