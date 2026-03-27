Delhi's Hottest Morning and Unusual Weather Patterns: A March to Remember
Delhi experienced its warmest morning of the year with a minimum temperature of 20.6°C, despite light rainfall. Unusual weather patterns, due to western disturbances, are causing high wind speeds and dust storms. Weather experts predict a cooler end to March with widespread rainfall and reduced daytime temperatures.
- Country:
- India
Delhi awoke to its warmest morning of the year, with Friday's minimum temperature recorded at 20.6°C. This unusual warmth was accompanied by scattered light rainfall across several parts of the city, including Safdarjung logging 0.7 mm by late afternoon.
The Indian capital is experiencing a unique weather pattern, attributed to a series of western disturbances affecting northwest India. These disturbances, approaching at a lower altitude, have brought about mild dust storms and high winds, with meteorologists suggesting these conditions will persist without significantly altering temperatures.
With the Air Quality Index noted at a moderate level of 141, the IMD forecasts reveal an anticipated spell of widespread rainfall towards the month's end, promising cooler days with temperatures estimated to dip into the mid-20s°C.
(With inputs from agencies.)