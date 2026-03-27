Narela's Housing Boom: DDA Flats in High Demand

Within two days of launching its residential schemes in the Narela area, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) successfully booked over 700 flats, officials reported on Friday.

The 'DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025' offered housing to retired government employees, while the 'DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026' provided 1,944 low-income group flats, with over 300 already sold in Sector G7/G8, Narela, according to the official statement.

The enthusiastic response to these schemes, acknowledged under the leadership of Lt Governor Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, underscores Narela's emergence as a sought-after residential area, the DDA stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)