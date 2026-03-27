Left Menu

Narela's Housing Boom: DDA Flats in High Demand

Over 700 flats were quickly booked during the launch of DDA's residential schemes in Narela. The 'DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025' attracted retired government employees, while the 'DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026' offered flats to low-income groups. This reflects growing confidence in Narela as a modern sub-city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:25 IST
Narela's Housing Boom: DDA Flats in High Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Within two days of launching its residential schemes in the Narela area, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) successfully booked over 700 flats, officials reported on Friday.

The 'DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025' offered housing to retired government employees, while the 'DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026' provided 1,944 low-income group flats, with over 300 already sold in Sector G7/G8, Narela, according to the official statement.

The enthusiastic response to these schemes, acknowledged under the leadership of Lt Governor Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, underscores Narela's emergence as a sought-after residential area, the DDA stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi House Chaos: AAP Stages Protest Over LPG Shortage

Delhi House Chaos: AAP Stages Protest Over LPG Shortage

 India
2
New Flight Rules: Power Bank Limitations Enforced

New Flight Rules: Power Bank Limitations Enforced

 Canada
3
Delhi Eases LPG Supply Restrictions to Fuel Industries and Eateries

Delhi Eases LPG Supply Restrictions to Fuel Industries and Eateries

 India
4
India-Africa Partnership Launches New AI Skilling Initiative

India-Africa Partnership Launches New AI Skilling Initiative

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026