Narela's Housing Boom: DDA Flats in High Demand
Over 700 flats were quickly booked during the launch of DDA's residential schemes in Narela. The 'DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025' attracted retired government employees, while the 'DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026' offered flats to low-income groups. This reflects growing confidence in Narela as a modern sub-city.
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- India
Within two days of launching its residential schemes in the Narela area, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) successfully booked over 700 flats, officials reported on Friday.
The 'DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025' offered housing to retired government employees, while the 'DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026' provided 1,944 low-income group flats, with over 300 already sold in Sector G7/G8, Narela, according to the official statement.
The enthusiastic response to these schemes, acknowledged under the leadership of Lt Governor Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, underscores Narela's emergence as a sought-after residential area, the DDA stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)