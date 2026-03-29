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Missile Strike at Israel's ADAMA Plant: Impact Uncertain

ADAMA, an Israeli company producing active ingredients and crop protection materials, reported that its Makhteshim plant was affected by a presumed Iranian missile or missile debris. Fortunately, no injuries occurred, but the extent of the damage remains undetermined. ADAMA is part of the Syngenta Group, a Chinese-owned entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:10 IST
Missile Strike at Israel's ADAMA Plant: Impact Uncertain
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  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's crop protection leader, ADAMA, announced that its Makhteshim plant has suffered a hit by what is suspected to be either an Iranian missile or debris from such a missile.

Significantly, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to company officials. The extent of the damage to the facility, located in southern Israel, remains unclear at this time.

ADAMA operates as a part of the Syngenta Group, which is owned by Chinese interests, and is renowned for its production of active ingredients and crop protection materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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