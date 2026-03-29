Missile Strike at Israel's ADAMA Plant: Impact Uncertain

Israel's crop protection leader, ADAMA, announced that its Makhteshim plant has suffered a hit by what is suspected to be either an Iranian missile or debris from such a missile.

Significantly, no injuries were reported in the incident, according to company officials. The extent of the damage to the facility, located in southern Israel, remains unclear at this time.

ADAMA operates as a part of the Syngenta Group, which is owned by Chinese interests, and is renowned for its production of active ingredients and crop protection materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)