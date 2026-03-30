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Car Chase Chaos: Road Rage or Misunderstanding?

A road incident on Sarjapur Road led to a dramatic chase, with a car driver allegedly attacked by autorickshaw operators. The situation escalated after a minor collision, culminating in an assault on the driver, Shriraj Bhardwaj. Authorities have initiated a non-cognisable report, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:10 IST
Car Chase Chaos: Road Rage or Misunderstanding?
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  • India

In a dramatic road incident on Sarjapur Road, a car driver named Shriraj Bhardwaj claimed he was chased and assaulted by two autorickshaw drivers. The incident, occurring on March 25, stemmed from a minor collision with an autorickshaw moving against traffic.

Following the collision, Bhardwaj alleged that the autorickshaw driver pursued them through traffic, leading to a confrontation near Sarjapur Bridge. The situation escalated as another autorickshaw joined the pursuit, leading to a violent encounter where the assailant smashed the car's windshield with a stone.

Bhardwaj later lodged an online complaint, prompting a non-cognisable report by Bellandur Police, who are continuing their investigation. Meanwhile, authorities are seeking Bhardwaj's formal statement to advance the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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