Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegations

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader, Naveen Patnaik, vehemently criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday for what he described as "outrageous" remarks concerning the late Biju Patnaik. Patnaik questioned Dubey's mental state, expressing shock at his statements.

Naveen Patnaik highlighted the fearless leadership of Biju Patnaik during the 1962 India-China war, emphasizing that Jawaharlal Nehru, the then Prime Minister, coordinated tactics closely with the Odisha Chief Minister, Biju Patnaik. Odisha's opposition leader also condemned the attack on the residence of a female MLA in Bhubaneswar.

The controversy erupted after Dubey claimed that during the 1962 conflict, Nehru collaborated with the CIA, using Biju Patnaik as a liaison. These comments sparked outrage among BJD members, prompting Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra to resign from a parliamentary committee in protest.