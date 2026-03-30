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Political Shake-Up in Bihar: A New Era Looms

Nitish Kumar's resignation as a Bihar Legislative Council member has sparked speculation about a possible shift in Bihar's leadership. The JD(U) may negotiate strongly with the BJP, with potential new leaders like Samrat Choudhary. Changes are expected post-Kharmaas by April 14, favored by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:49 IST
Political Shake-Up in Bihar: A New Era Looms
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president, has recently resigned from his Bihar Legislative Council seat, prompting widespread speculation about a change in the state's top leadership. Close confidants and senior ministers have hinted at constitutional provisions that might allow Kumar to continue as chief minister for a limited period.

This move has spurred the JD(U), which is slightly outnumbered by the BJP, to possibly seek more power in the coalition. However, NDA sources suggest Kumar may soon be appointed as a Rajya Sabha MP, speculating that significant changes won't occur until post-Kharmaas, which ends in mid-April.

Potential successors are emerging, with Samrat Choudhary, Deputy Chief Minister and a Koeri caste member, being a leading candidate. His selection could bolster the BJP's standing among OBC groups, who historically oppose the party. Another name in the mix is Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home and a favorite of Amit Shah. A decisive meeting will ultimately establish the new chief minister, influenced by national party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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