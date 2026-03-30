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Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh inaugurated a TIDCO welfare housing complex in Tirupati, initiating over 2.5 lakh housewarming ceremonies across the state. The scheme is part of a wider government initiative that has provided 5.5 lakh houses to beneficiaries over 21 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:45 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a major welfare initiative in Tirupati, unveiling a TIDCO housing complex. As part of the event, over 2.5 lakh new homes marked their official openings with ceremonies.

This latest development follows the NDA coalition government's previous distribution of three lakh homes in Rayachoti last November. In total, this initiative is part of a sweeping strategy to provide housing for the state's most vulnerable citizens.

Under the leadership of CM Naidu, the state has built TIDCO housing complexes equipped with modern amenities like parks and walking tracks. Over the past 21 months, the government has successfully delivered 5.5 lakh homes to needy households, a major milestone in its social welfare agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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