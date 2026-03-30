CERN Scientists Achieve a World First: Successful Transport of Antimatter

In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists at CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, have successfully transported antimatter across their Geneva site. This marks the first time in history that antimatter has been moved in such a manner, setting a new precedent for future experiments.

The team, part of the BASE collaboration, used a portable cryogenic Penning trap to accumulate 92 antiprotons, the antimatter counterparts of protons. This trap was then loaded onto a truck, despite the inherent challenges of preserving antimatter, which annihilates upon contact with matter, releasing energy according to Einstein's E=mc² equation.

Transporting antimatter opens the door for precise measurements at other European facilities, such as Germany's Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf. This endeavor could significantly contribute to the global scientific community's understanding of the matter-antimatter imbalance, a fundamental question in physics.