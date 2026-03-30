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CERN Scientists Achieve a World First: Successful Transport of Antimatter

In a global first, CERN scientists transported antimatter across their Geneva facility. Utilizing the BASE collaboration's cryogenic Penning trap, 92 antiprotons were moved, setting the stage for studying antimatter at European facilities. This breakthrough addresses precision challenges in CERN's 'antimatter factory', paving the way for deeper understanding of antimatter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:11 IST
CERN Scientists Achieve a World First: Successful Transport of Antimatter
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In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists at CERN, the world's largest particle physics laboratory, have successfully transported antimatter across their Geneva site. This marks the first time in history that antimatter has been moved in such a manner, setting a new precedent for future experiments.

The team, part of the BASE collaboration, used a portable cryogenic Penning trap to accumulate 92 antiprotons, the antimatter counterparts of protons. This trap was then loaded onto a truck, despite the inherent challenges of preserving antimatter, which annihilates upon contact with matter, releasing energy according to Einstein's E=mc² equation.

Transporting antimatter opens the door for precise measurements at other European facilities, such as Germany's Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf. This endeavor could significantly contribute to the global scientific community's understanding of the matter-antimatter imbalance, a fundamental question in physics.

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