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Renault Duster's Grand Comeback: PPS Motors Unveils the All-New SUV in Hyderabad

PPS Motors has launched the all-new Renault Duster in Hyderabad, offering a modern SUV built on Renault’s Modular Platform. The lineup includes various innovative features such as Google Automotive Services and advanced driver-assistance systems, making it appealing to Indian consumers. Attractive pricing, subscription options, and a comprehensive warranty further enhance its market appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:39 IST
Renault Duster's Grand Comeback: PPS Motors Unveils the All-New SUV in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

PPS Motors has launched the latest iteration of the Renault Duster at its Hyderabad showrooms, aiming to attract Indian SUV enthusiasts with its robust construction and modern features. The new Duster boasts turbo petrol engines starting at INR 10.49 Lakh, highlighting affordability and performance.

Constructed on the Renault Group Modular Platform, the SUV blends efficiency with future-readiness. It features a driver-focused cockpit with Google Automotive Services, enhancing connectivity and driving experience. The engineering is tailored to meet Indian conditions, offering remarkable ride and handling.

With 163 PS via the Turbo TCe 160 engine option and comprehensive safety systems, the new Duster appeals to customers seeking reliability and usability. Additional convenience comes with flexible ownership plans, including subscription models and a seven-year warranty, reinforcing its strong market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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