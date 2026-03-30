Renault Duster's Grand Comeback: PPS Motors Unveils the All-New SUV in Hyderabad

PPS Motors has launched the latest iteration of the Renault Duster at its Hyderabad showrooms, aiming to attract Indian SUV enthusiasts with its robust construction and modern features. The new Duster boasts turbo petrol engines starting at INR 10.49 Lakh, highlighting affordability and performance.

Constructed on the Renault Group Modular Platform, the SUV blends efficiency with future-readiness. It features a driver-focused cockpit with Google Automotive Services, enhancing connectivity and driving experience. The engineering is tailored to meet Indian conditions, offering remarkable ride and handling.

With 163 PS via the Turbo TCe 160 engine option and comprehensive safety systems, the new Duster appeals to customers seeking reliability and usability. Additional convenience comes with flexible ownership plans, including subscription models and a seven-year warranty, reinforcing its strong market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)