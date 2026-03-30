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Paris Mayor Races to Resolve Parc des Princes Standoff

Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire aims to resolve the dispute with PSG over the Parc des Princes by summer. He plans to restart talks, offering either a lease extension or a sale with safeguards. The club insists on ownership before investing in redevelopment. Proceeds would support city projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:38 IST
Paris Mayor Races to Resolve Parc des Princes Standoff

The newly-elected Mayor of Paris, Emmanuel Gregoire, is taking decisive action to resolve the ongoing standoff with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the future of the Parc des Princes stadium. He has set a summer deadline to break the deadlock and aims to resume negotiations with PSG's Qatari owners.

Gregoire declared a special Paris council session for mid-April, focusing on reaching a decisive agreement by the end of summer concerning PSG's long-standing home. The discussions have been stalled following former Mayor Anne Hidalgo's refusal to sell the stadium, prompting PSG to consider alternative locations outside Paris.

In a bid to reconcile divergent views, Gregoire proposes either extending PSG's lease or negotiating a tightly regulated sale. This approach aims to ensure PSG remains in Paris while safeguarding public interests. Proceeds from any sale would fund grassroots sports and green infrastructure within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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