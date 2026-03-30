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Delhi Braces for Weather Chaos: Orange Alert in Effect

Delhi experienced light rain on Monday as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert. The city braces for adverse weather conditions, including duststorms, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Residents are advised to remain prepared for potential disruptions, with varying temperatures recorded across different areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:58 IST
Delhi Braces for Weather Chaos: Orange Alert in Effect
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On Monday, parts of Delhi received light rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, signaling residents to brace for adverse weather conditions.

The forecast indicates moderate duststorms followed by light rain and thunderstorms with wind speeds ranging from 50 to 70 km/h, potentially gusting up to 80 km/h.

Lightning and winds of 30-40 km/h are also expected in some areas, prompting residents and authorities to stay prepared amid fluctuating temperatures recorded across various localities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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