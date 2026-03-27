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SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms

The combination of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential strong winds could pose particular danger to vulnerable communities and poorly drained urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:20 IST
SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms
Thunderstorm Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected on Friday, 27 March 2026, cautioning that disruptive weather conditions could impact several provinces with risks of localised flooding and infrastructure damage.

The warning covers a broad geographic area, including:

  • Central to eastern parts of the Northern Cape

  • Northern regions of the Eastern Cape

  • Western to southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal

  • Most of the Free State (excluding the north)

Flooding and Damage Risks

SAWS warned that the thunderstorms may result in:

  • Localised flooding in low-lying areas

  • Overflow of susceptible roads and bridges

  • Damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, and property

  • Risks to vehicles, livelihoods, and livestock

The combination of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential strong winds could pose particular danger to vulnerable communities and poorly drained urban areas.

Provincial Weather Outlook

  • Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers

  • Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm, becoming hot in the Lowveld, with isolated showers and thunderstorms

  • Free State, Limpopo, North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers

  • Northern Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered to isolated thunderstorms—more widespread over central interior regions

  • Western Cape: Cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior

  • Eastern Cape:

    • Western half: Partly cloudy in places

    • Overall: Cloudy and warm to hot with scattered thunderstorms

    • Coastal winds: Light to moderate northeasterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon

  • KwaZulu-Natal: Scattered showers and thundershowers expected

    • Coastal winds: Light and variable between Port Shepstone and Richards Bay early, otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly

Preparedness Urged

A Yellow Level 2 warning indicates a moderate risk of disruptive weather, with possible impacts on daily activities and infrastructure. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant, particularly in flood-prone areas, and to avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.

Motorists, farmers, and residents in informal settlements are advised to take precautionary measures to minimise potential damage and ensure safety.

SAWS continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.

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