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Murder and Arson in Simdega: The Crime that Shook Odisha

A 30-year-old man named Shiva Sahu from Odisha was killed and his body burned in Simdega district, Jharkhand. Three people were arrested, accused of the murder due to an alleged harassment incident. The crime was premeditated and carried out in Jharkhand to destroy evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:19 IST
Murder and Arson in Simdega: The Crime that Shook Odisha
Murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling murder case, a 30-year-old man from Odisha, identified as Shiva Sahu, was found dead in Jharkhand's Simdega district, his body charred in a forest. Local authorities confirmed the arrest of three individuals, all hailing from Odisha, in connection with the heinous crime.

According to police statements, the murder was plotted by the main accused, Kishore Kerketta, who alleged that Sahu had been harassing his wife. The victim was abducted, strangled to death with a rope, and then his body was set ablaze to obliterate evidence of the crime.

The suspects, also including Sanjay Kerketta and Budhu Lohra, have been presented before the court and are currently in judicial custody. The case remains under investigation as authorities piece together the sequence of events leading to the murder.

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