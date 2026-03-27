Delhi's Weather Twist: Yellow Alert and Thunderstorms

Residents in Delhi woke to light rain and a yellow weather alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated rainfall across the city on Friday.

According to IMD officials, the current weather anomalies are a result of western disturbances that have influenced the region since mid-March. These disturbances are approaching at a lower altitude, contributing to unpredictable weather across Delhi.

Despite this, the weather activity is not expected to significantly alter temperatures, with Friday's minimum temperature logged at 20.6 degrees Celsius. Air quality remains moderate, registering a 148 reading.

(With inputs from agencies.)