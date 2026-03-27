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Delhi's Weather Twist: Yellow Alert and Thunderstorms

Delhi experienced light rain and thunderstorms on Friday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for gusty winds and rainfall. The unusual weather is due to western disturbances in March affecting the region. Despite high winds and rain, temperatures and air quality remain mostly unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:08 IST
Delhi's Weather Twist: Yellow Alert and Thunderstorms
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Residents in Delhi woke to light rain and a yellow weather alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms, gusty winds, and isolated rainfall across the city on Friday.

According to IMD officials, the current weather anomalies are a result of western disturbances that have influenced the region since mid-March. These disturbances are approaching at a lower altitude, contributing to unpredictable weather across Delhi.

Despite this, the weather activity is not expected to significantly alter temperatures, with Friday's minimum temperature logged at 20.6 degrees Celsius. Air quality remains moderate, registering a 148 reading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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