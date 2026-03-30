Delhi's Push for PNG Connections Amid LPG Crisis

Delhi's Urban Development Minister, Ashish Sood, has issued directives for the rapid allocation of 4 lakh additional piped natural gas (PNG) connections across the city. This decision comes amid ongoing challenges in LPG supply brought about by the West Asia crisis.

The minister announced that the city has the capacity to provide 18 lakh PNG connections, and 14 lakh have already been distributed. In collaboration with Indraprastha Gas Limited and other relevant departments, Sood has instituted a plan to expedite the expansion of the PNG network, urging a door-to-door campaign to boost adoption.

Awareness initiatives will target areas lacking PNG services, including special efforts in unauthorized colonies and rural regions. Public welfare programs, such as Atal Canteens and night shelter kitchens, will now prioritize PNG over LPG. The minister also highlighted the shift towards PNG usage in restaurants, hotels, and religious institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)