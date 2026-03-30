Left Menu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance as 'Delhi-made', predicting its lack of longevity. At a rally, he listed welfare initiatives under DMK's governance and accused AIADMK chief Palaniswami of compromising his party's integrity by aligning with BJP. Stalin reinforced DMK's electoral commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, took a jab at the AIADMK-BJP alliance during an election rally, describing it as 'Delhi-made' and lacking long-term durability.

Speaking in Tiruvannamalai District, he accused AIADMK Chief Palaniswami of 'selling' his party to the BJP, undermining its core values.

Stalin highlighted welfare measures implemented by the DMK government and reaffirmed various electoral promises, urging voters to support the DMK to overthrow the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Escalating Conflict

Tragedy in Southern Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers and Journalists Killed Amid Esc...

 Global
2
Powell: Federal Reserve Steadfast as Inflation and War Loom

Powell: Federal Reserve Steadfast as Inflation and War Loom

 Global
3
Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

 Pakistan
4
CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026