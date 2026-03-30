Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance as 'Delhi-made', predicting its lack of longevity. At a rally, he listed welfare initiatives under DMK's governance and accused AIADMK chief Palaniswami of compromising his party's integrity by aligning with BJP. Stalin reinforced DMK's electoral commitments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, took a jab at the AIADMK-BJP alliance during an election rally, describing it as 'Delhi-made' and lacking long-term durability.
Speaking in Tiruvannamalai District, he accused AIADMK Chief Palaniswami of 'selling' his party to the BJP, undermining its core values.
Stalin highlighted welfare measures implemented by the DMK government and reaffirmed various electoral promises, urging voters to support the DMK to overthrow the AIADMK-BJP coalition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi-made
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- Palaniswami
- election
- Dravidian model
- welfare
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