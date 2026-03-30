Udhayanidhi Stalin Criticizes AIADMK-BJP 'Delhi-Made' Alliance

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, took a jab at the AIADMK-BJP alliance during an election rally, describing it as 'Delhi-made' and lacking long-term durability.

Speaking in Tiruvannamalai District, he accused AIADMK Chief Palaniswami of 'selling' his party to the BJP, undermining its core values.

Stalin highlighted welfare measures implemented by the DMK government and reaffirmed various electoral promises, urging voters to support the DMK to overthrow the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)