Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Blazing 52 Secures Royals' Victory
Rajasthan Royals triumphed over Chennai Super Kings with an eight-wicket win in their IPL opener. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid 52 off 17 balls was crucial in chasing the target within 12.1 overs. CSK was limited to 127, thanks to effective bowling by Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scintillating display of cricket, Rajasthan Royals cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL opener.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as the star, blasting a rapid 52 off just 17 balls, facilitating an easy chase of the modest target in 12.1 overs.
Earlier, CSK was restricted to a mere 127, with Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja delivering pivotal performances. Jamie Overton managed to top-score for CSK with a restrained 43 from 36 balls, but his efforts weren't enough to steer the team to a respectable total.
(With inputs from agencies.)