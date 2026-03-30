Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Blazing 52 Secures Royals' Victory

In a scintillating display of cricket, Rajasthan Royals cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL opener.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as the star, blasting a rapid 52 off just 17 balls, facilitating an easy chase of the modest target in 12.1 overs.

Earlier, CSK was restricted to a mere 127, with Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja delivering pivotal performances. Jamie Overton managed to top-score for CSK with a restrained 43 from 36 balls, but his efforts weren't enough to steer the team to a respectable total.

(With inputs from agencies.)