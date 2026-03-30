Left Menu

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Blazing 52 Secures Royals' Victory

Rajasthan Royals triumphed over Chennai Super Kings with an eight-wicket win in their IPL opener. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid 52 off 17 balls was crucial in chasing the target within 12.1 overs. CSK was limited to 127, thanks to effective bowling by Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:42 IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Blazing 52 Secures Royals' Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scintillating display of cricket, Rajasthan Royals cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL opener.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged as the star, blasting a rapid 52 off just 17 balls, facilitating an easy chase of the modest target in 12.1 overs.

Earlier, CSK was restricted to a mere 127, with Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, and Ravindra Jadeja delivering pivotal performances. Jamie Overton managed to top-score for CSK with a restrained 43 from 36 balls, but his efforts weren't enough to steer the team to a respectable total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

 Pakistan
2
CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

 India
3
Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Morality

CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Mora...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026