Trump's Controversial Threat: A Deep Dive into War Crimes Debate

President Donald Trump's recent statements threatening to demolish Iran's bridges and power plants have sparked widespread controversy. Military law experts caution that such actions could amount to war crimes due to potential civilian harm.

The president's remarks, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, met criticism from Democrats, U.N. officials, and legal scholars, who argue that hitting civilian infrastructure violates international law.

Despite legal immunities and political complexities, Trump's rhetoric risks exacerbating tensions, spreading fear, and potentially fostering longer-term conflict through heightened Iranian opposition.