Artemis II Astronauts Set New Spaceflight Record on Historic Moon Flyby

The Artemis II mission achieved a groundbreaking milestone on Monday as its crew reached the farthest point any human has traveled from Earth, surpassing the record set by Apollo 13. The astronauts conducted a six-hour flyby over the moon's far side, capturing rare and valuable photographs.

Following the mission's success, the crew suggested provisional names for lunar features previously lacking official designations. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen proposed naming a crater after astronaut Reid Wiseman's late wife, Carroll, in a touching tribute.

As NASA aims to return humans to the moon by 2028, the Artemis missions strive to establish a long-term U.S. presence there, serving as a stepping stone for future Mars explorations. The Artemis II mission demonstrates significant progress in lunar exploration, setting the stage for future endeavors.