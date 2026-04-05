Massive Waste Cleanup Transforms Delhi's Railway Tracks

In an ambitious sanitation drive, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi tackled the daunting task of clearing 18,495 metric tonnes of waste from the city's railway tracks.

This extensive operation, targeting indiscriminate dumping sites across 123 locations, successfully addressed sanitation concerns along nearly half of the 102.9-km stretch earmarked for cleanup, covering about 49.74 km so far.

With Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram emerging as top performers in waste removal, the effort signifies a crucial step towards enhancing Delhi's cleanliness, supported by infrastructure improvements and public cooperation to prevent future dumping.

(With inputs from agencies.)