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Massive Waste Cleanup Transforms Delhi's Railway Tracks

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has removed 18,495 metric tonnes of waste from railway tracks in a major sanitation drive, covering nearly 50 kilometers of the 102.9-km stretch. Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram led in waste removal, with over 4,100 metric tonnes cleared each. The initiative aims to maintain cleanliness long-term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:54 IST
Massive Waste Cleanup Transforms Delhi's Railway Tracks
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In an ambitious sanitation drive, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi tackled the daunting task of clearing 18,495 metric tonnes of waste from the city's railway tracks.

This extensive operation, targeting indiscriminate dumping sites across 123 locations, successfully addressed sanitation concerns along nearly half of the 102.9-km stretch earmarked for cleanup, covering about 49.74 km so far.

With Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram emerging as top performers in waste removal, the effort signifies a crucial step towards enhancing Delhi's cleanliness, supported by infrastructure improvements and public cooperation to prevent future dumping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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