Daring Fish Defy Gravity: Parakneria Thysi's Vertical Climb

In a remarkable display of adaptability, thousands of Parakneria thysi, a small fish species, have been seen climbing a 15-meter-high waterfall in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Researchers have documented these peculiar feats during the seasonal floods in April and May.

The fish, reaching lengths of around 9.8 cm, use their pectoral fins and tiny hook-like projections called unculi to scale the vertical rock face. Observations indicate that the ascent takes nearly 10 hours, as the fish move in short bursts, needing frequent rest stops. Larger fish appeared unable to attempt the climb due to their weight.

This discovery draws attention to the little-known behaviors of fish in the Congo Basin ecosystem, highlighting human threats like illegal fishing and water extraction. As researchers continue their fieldwork, this study points to the potential for further surprising discoveries among Congo's aquatic life.