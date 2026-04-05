Mohammed Shami: The Art of Adaptation in IPL Triumph

Renowned Indian pacer Mohammed Shami emphasized the importance of staying match-ready, attributing his fitness and domestic cricket play to his recent decisive performance in leading Lucknow Super Giants to victory. Shami's 2 for 9 spell, delivering 18 dot balls, was a crucial factor in the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets.

Reflecting on his IPL journey, Shami acknowledged the season's challenges, including a previous high economy rate. However, he underscored the significance of being physically fit to work on skills, explaining his commitment to playing domestic matches to maintain rhythm.

The veteran bowler also discussed his strategic approach, focusing on the importance of line length and pace variation, particularly on pitches familiar from his Sunrisers Hyderabad tenure. Shami emphasized adaptation, adding slower deliveries to his arsenal after noticing their efficacy, highlighting that skill and experience are pivotal at the highest levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)