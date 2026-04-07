Delhi's Sanitation Overhaul: A Step Towards a Cleaner Future
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to enhance sanitation and waste management efforts, directed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This includes upgrading public toilets, modernizing waste systems, and setting up waste-to-energy plants. The initiative aims to transform Delhi into a clean, organized city.
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Following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is prioritizing a series of sanitation and waste management initiatives, according to Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma.
Key measures include upgrading approximately 1,000 public toilets, modernizing waste systems, and establishing waste-to-energy plants at strategic locations such as Ghazipur, Narela, Okhla, and Tehkhand. Strict enforcement of sanitation rules and actions against littering are also expected across all zones, with a focused effort on recycling construction debris.
The intensified cleanliness drive, specifically along railway tracks, is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at making Delhi a clean, modern, and well-organized city. The initiative seeks the coordination of all departments to ensure successful implementation and improve living standards in the Indian capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)