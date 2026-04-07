Delhi's Sanitation Overhaul: A Step Towards a Cleaner Future

Following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is prioritizing a series of sanitation and waste management initiatives, according to Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma.

Key measures include upgrading approximately 1,000 public toilets, modernizing waste systems, and establishing waste-to-energy plants at strategic locations such as Ghazipur, Narela, Okhla, and Tehkhand. Strict enforcement of sanitation rules and actions against littering are also expected across all zones, with a focused effort on recycling construction debris.

The intensified cleanliness drive, specifically along railway tracks, is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at making Delhi a clean, modern, and well-organized city. The initiative seeks the coordination of all departments to ensure successful implementation and improve living standards in the Indian capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)