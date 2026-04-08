IAEA Expands Global Health Impact with Nuclear Science Breakthroughs

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is significantly expanding its role in global public health, deploying advanced nuclear and isotope-based technologies to tackle some of the world’s most pressing health challenges—from cancer and cardiovascular disease to pandemics and malnutrition.

As global health systems face rising pressure from non-communicable diseases, infectious outbreaks, and widening inequalities in care access, the IAEA’s integrated approach is emerging as a powerful, science-driven solution. By combining cutting-edge technology with capacity-building and international partnerships, the agency is helping countries deliver faster diagnoses, more effective treatments, and stronger disease prevention systems.

Scaling Cancer Care: A Global Push for Radiotherapy Access

At the forefront of the IAEA’s health efforts is its flagship “Rays of Hope: Cancer Care for All” initiative, which is rapidly expanding access to life-saving radiotherapy in low- and middle-income countries.

To date:

More than 100 countries have joined the initiative

Over €90 million has been mobilized in funding

10 linear accelerators and 55 mammography machines have been deployed

20 Anchor Centres established across four regions

More than 700 healthcare professionals trained in radiation medicine

Radiotherapy remains a critical component of cancer treatment—yet access remains limited in many regions. By building infrastructure and expertise, the IAEA is helping close this gap and improve survival outcomes globally.

Revolutionizing Diagnostics Through Nuclear Medicine

The agency is also advancing nuclear medicine, which uses radiopharmaceuticals to diagnose and treat diseases with remarkable precision. These techniques enable early detection of cancer and play a vital role in managing cardiovascular, neurological, and thyroid conditions.

By supporting the establishment of nuclear medicine departments and training specialists, the IAEA is enabling countries to shift toward earlier diagnosis—often the difference between life and death in many diseases.

Improving Safety and Precision in Medical Imaging

Ensuring that radiation-based diagnostics and treatments are both safe and effective is another core priority. The IAEA’s Dosimetry Laboratory provides calibration and audit services that help medical facilities deliver accurate radiation doses—minimizing risks while maximizing treatment success.

Through global training programmes and technical guidance, the agency is setting international standards in:

Radiotherapy quality assurance

Medical imaging safety

Radiation dose optimization

These efforts are critical as the use of imaging technologies such as CT scans continues to rise worldwide.

Tackling Pandemic Threats at Their Source

The IAEA is also playing a growing role in global health security through its ZODIAC (Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action) initiative, which focuses on diseases that jump from animals to humans.

Zoonotic diseases account for:

60% of known infectious diseases

75% of emerging infectious threats

An estimated 2.6 billion cases and 2.7 million deaths annually

Using nuclear-derived techniques, ZODIAC enhances countries’ ability to rapidly detect and respond to outbreaks—helping prevent local crises from escalating into global pandemics.

Fighting Malnutrition with Precision Science

In an era of rising obesity alongside persistent undernutrition, the IAEA is leveraging stable isotope techniques to provide highly accurate data on nutrition and metabolism.

These tools enable researchers and policymakers to:

Measure energy expenditure and body composition

Assess breastfeeding and nutrient absorption

Develop targeted interventions for malnutrition

The agency also maintains global databases that have reshaped scientific understanding of human metabolism, supporting evidence-based health policies worldwide.

Building Global Expertise and Knowledge Networks

Underpinning all these initiatives is the IAEA’s Human Health Programme, which serves as a global hub for training, research, and knowledge dissemination.

Through publications, workshops, and international collaborations, the programme equips health professionals with the latest tools and best practices in:

Radiation therapy and oncology

Nuclear medicine and diagnostics

Medical physics and dosimetry

Nutrition and public health

A New Frontier in Global Health Innovation

The IAEA’s work highlights a broader transformation in global health—where nuclear science is no longer confined to energy or research labs but is increasingly central to saving lives and strengthening health systems.

From expanding cancer treatment access to preventing the next pandemic, the agency’s innovations are delivering tangible impact at scale.

As health challenges grow more complex and interconnected, the IAEA’s model—combining technology, training, and international cooperation—offers a powerful blueprint for the future of global health.