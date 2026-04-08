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Revitalizing the Yamuna: Delhi's Plan for Eco-Friendly Floodplains

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu announced plans to develop the Yamuna floodplain from Palla to Kalindi Kunj as eco-friendly spaces, inspired by Vasudev Ghat. With the collaboration of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, a focus on sustainable development, expert involvement, and departmental coordination will drive this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:38 IST
Revitalizing the Yamuna: Delhi's Plan for Eco-Friendly Floodplains
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The Delhi administration is embarking on an ambitious project to transform the Yamuna floodplain area from Palla to Kalindi Kunj into eco-friendly green spaces. Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in collaboration with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to emulate the success of Vasudev Ghat in this endeavor.

During their visit to Vasudev Ghat, the officials emphasized the importance of developing sustainable public spaces along the floodplains. Sandhu instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to rejuvenate the entire river stretch, with expert input and global best practices to guide the project.

Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the urgency of addressing pollution, flooding, and water shortages, directing departments to ensure seamless coordination. The initiative includes removing encroachments and enhancing water flow, with a long-term vision for the Yamuna's riverbanks to become permanent public assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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