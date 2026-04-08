Left Menu

Unseasonal Chill Grips Haryana and Punjab

Parts of Haryana and Punjab experience unusually low temperatures following heavy rainfall, with cities like Chandigarh recording maximum temperatures significantly below normal levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chanderkote | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:05 IST
Unseasonal Chill Grips Haryana and Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Day temperatures in Haryana and Punjab continued to stay well below normal levels on Wednesday, a consequence of the heavy rains that lashed the region earlier.

Chandigarh, serving as the joint capital for both states, registered a maximum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, marking a drop of nine degrees below the usual level.

In Punjab, Amritsar saw highs of 24.9 degrees Celsius, while several other locations including Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded temperatures significantly below their average norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens Ships in Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Rise as Iran Threatens Ships in Strait of Hormuz

 United Kingdom
2
Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Bold Political Move: The Renaissance of Punjab

Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Bold Political Move: The Renaissance of Punjab

 India
3
Arrest Warrants Issued Against Ex-Nepalese PM and Wife in Money Laundering Probe

Arrest Warrants Issued Against Ex-Nepalese PM and Wife in Money Laundering P...

 Nepal
4
Nitin Nabin's Fiery Charge Against Mamata: A Call for Change in Bengal

Nitin Nabin's Fiery Charge Against Mamata: A Call for Change in Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

AI boosts learning but risks ‘false mastery’ in systems thinking

Growing reliance on chatbots sparks debate over trust and accountability

From opportunity to obstacle: AI adoption struggles in Latin American SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026