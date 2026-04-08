Unseasonal Chill Grips Haryana and Punjab

Day temperatures in Haryana and Punjab continued to stay well below normal levels on Wednesday, a consequence of the heavy rains that lashed the region earlier.

Chandigarh, serving as the joint capital for both states, registered a maximum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, marking a drop of nine degrees below the usual level.

In Punjab, Amritsar saw highs of 24.9 degrees Celsius, while several other locations including Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded temperatures significantly below their average norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)