Blaze Contained at Rio's Iconic Olympic Velodrome

A fire erupted at the velodrome within Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Park early Wednesday. Authorities reported that the blaze was swiftly contained without any injuries or threats to other park structures.

Responding swiftly, approximately 80 firefighters with 20 trucks extinguished the fire while ensuring safety for the museum's artifacts. The velodrome, developed for the 2016 Olympics and housing the Olympic Museum, retained minimal damage.

Rio Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere confirmed that both the velodrome and the Olympic Museum had suffered barely any damage. Experts are currently evaluating the fire's impact after it reached the canvas ceiling of the velodrome.

(With inputs from agencies.)