Haryana Cabinet Approves Retirement Housing Policy Amendments

On Wednesday, the Haryana Cabinet announced significant amendments to the Retirement Housing Policy aimed at addressing the housing and lifestyle needs of the state's ageing population. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired the meeting that focused on updating the policy for planned urban development.

The amendment, specifically targeting planned development of retirement housing, was made under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. The revised policy includes provisions to enhance the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR), allowing better utilization of space under the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy.

The permissible FAR for retirement housing colonies has been increased to 3.0 from 2.25. These changes came after the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's representation, which sought amendments for more effective implementation of the policy. Current and pending applications will be processed based on the updated 2024 policy framework.