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Unseasonal Weather Grips Uttar Pradesh, Relief on the Horizon

Uttar Pradesh experiences unseasonal rain with thunderstorms, caused by a western disturbance. Rain is expected till April 8, with dry conditions from April 10. Temperatures have dropped significantly, with Banda recording highest rainfall at 42 mm. Weather to stabilize from April 10, bringing relief to residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:31 IST
Unseasonal Weather Grips Uttar Pradesh, Relief on the Horizon
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Over the past days, parts of Uttar Pradesh have experienced unseasonal rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, due to an active western disturbance over north Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. This system has affected the state significantly, causing a notable drop in temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that these conditions will persist till April 8, with a gradual improvement expected from April 9 onwards, marking a return to dry conditions by April 10. The impact from this unusual weather event is evident, with Banda suffering the most at 42 mm rainfall.

The fluctuating weather has led to a dramatic drop in temperatures, with Lucknow recording a high of only 27 degrees Celsius. Relief is anticipated as weather patterns stabilize by April 10, providing a respite from the unusual meteorological activity affecting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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