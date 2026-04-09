BPTP Awards Major Downtown 66 Construction Contract to NCC Limited

BPTP Limited has announced the awarding of a significant construction contract to NCC Limited for the development of Downtown 66, a residential project located in Gurugram's Sector 66. The contract, which is valued at approximately INR 488 Crore, involves the creation of civil structures and finishing over a vast construction area of about 1,79,302 square meters.

Manik Malik, CEO & President of BPTP Limited, highlighted the strategic significance of partnering with NCC Limited. He emphasized on BPTP's commitment to engaging seasoned contractors who can execute projects that meet the company's design imperatives and project requirements. Downtown 66 is part of BPTP's development portfolio along Golf Course Extension Road and is being developed with an emphasis on modern design and sustainability.

The project features collaboration with renowned global and domestic consultants including AEDAS Singapore, Coopers Hill Singapore, Nulty Studio Dubai, and others, ensuring adherence to India's highest seismic standards and achieving IGBC Platinum pre-certification. NCC Limited's role is crucial given their extensive experience in residential and commercial developments, positioning them for successful project execution.