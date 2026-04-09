El Nino Set to Weaken 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

In a recent statement, weather forecasters from Colorado State University have predicted a below-average Atlantic hurricane season for 2026. The forecast attributes this to the formation of El Nino, which is expected to disrupt tropical storms with winds across the southern United States.

Historically, the fiercest storms develop between August and October, and despite uncertainty surrounding the strength of the upcoming El Nino, a moderate to strong event is anticipated in the peak months. The forecast predicts two major hurricanes out of a total of six for the season.

The averages from 1991 to 2020 show three major hurricanes typically occur each season. Cooler sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Atlantic are also cited as factors inhibiting storm development, while warmer temperatures in the western part could aid it, setting a complex stage for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)