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El Nino Set to Weaken 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season could be milder, due to El Nino. Colorado State University predicts fewer storms, with two major hurricanes expected out of six overall. Comparatively, the average season has three major hurricanes. Sea temperatures also contribute to storm potential, with mixed effects in different Atlantic regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:31 IST
El Nino Set to Weaken 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season
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  • United States

In a recent statement, weather forecasters from Colorado State University have predicted a below-average Atlantic hurricane season for 2026. The forecast attributes this to the formation of El Nino, which is expected to disrupt tropical storms with winds across the southern United States.

Historically, the fiercest storms develop between August and October, and despite uncertainty surrounding the strength of the upcoming El Nino, a moderate to strong event is anticipated in the peak months. The forecast predicts two major hurricanes out of a total of six for the season.

The averages from 1991 to 2020 show three major hurricanes typically occur each season. Cooler sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Atlantic are also cited as factors inhibiting storm development, while warmer temperatures in the western part could aid it, setting a complex stage for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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