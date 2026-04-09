Record Voter Turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry's High-Stakes Elections
Voter turnout soared in the assembly elections of Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry with participation rates of 86.92%, 84.42%, and 75.01%, respectively. Leaders such as Assam's CM Sarma and Kerala's CM Vijayan cast early votes. Results will be announced on May 4. Stringent measures ensured smooth polling operations.
- Country:
- India
Voter enthusiasm was palpable as citizens in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry thronged polling stations on Thursday, showcasing robust participation in their respective assembly elections. According to the Election Commission, Puducherry recorded the highest voter turnout at 86.92%, trailed by Assam at 84.42% and Kerala at 75.01%. Key figures including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were present among the early voters, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested election.
Voting took place for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Kerala, and 30 in Puducherry, with results expected on May 4. In Kerala, more than 2.6 crore electors had the chance to determine the future of 883 candidates vying for 140 seats. The state's voter demographic consists of over 1.38 crore women and 1.31 crore men, along with 277 third-gender voters. Authorities ensured security with 30,471 polling booths established across the state to accommodate voters, including 4.24 lakh first-time voters and over two lakh elderly citizens aged 85 and above.
In Assam, over 2.5 crore electors were eligible to vote in the 126-seat legislative assembly battle. With 722 candidates competing, the turnout included 6.42 lakh young voters aged 18-19, and significant measures were in place to include 2.05 lakh voters with disabilities. The Election Commission implemented stringent security protocols, deploying webcasting facilities at all 31,490 polling stations, backed by a force of 1,51,132 polling personnel to ensure a smooth election process.
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