Punjab Police Scandal: Officers Accused in Drug Lord Passport Release

In a shocking development, five police officers in Punjab's Tarn Taran have been implicated in assisting with the release of an impounded passport belonging to notorious international drug lord Shehnaz Singh, also known as Shawn Bhinder. The tarnished officers are now facing serious consequences.

Bhinder, who had been apprehended last March amid a significant anti-drug operation in Punjab, had his passport seized upon the request of local police. Allegations now suggest that these officers facilitated the document's release, enabling Bhinder's possible escape after being granted bail.

A thorough investigation ensues with Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba announcing preliminary findings. Stringent measures will be enforced against any police personnel found culpable, ensuring accountability amid ongoing queries about the involvement of additional officers in this scandal.