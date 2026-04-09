Defying Gravity: The Ingenious Climb of Parakneria Thysi

In a remarkable display of natural ingenuity, the shellear fish known as Parakneria thysi has been observed climbing a 50-foot vertical waterfall in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This spectacle, involving thousands of these small fish, illustrates their exceptional ability to adapt to challenging environments.

The ascent takes place at Luvilombo Falls in the upper Congo Basin, a region renowned for its vast river system and rich biodiversity. This behavior typically occurs during seasonal floods at the end of the rainy season, highlighting the species' unique adaptations to its habitat.

Researchers are fascinated by how these fish conquer the daunting waterfall, a testament to nature's resilience. This phenomenon provides new insights into the ecosystems of the Congo Basin, showcasing the breadth of biodiversity in the world's second-largest rainforest.

(With inputs from agencies.)