River Rejuvenation Efforts Gain Momentum

The Jal Shakti Ministry, at the 21st Central Monitoring Committee meeting, assessed the advancement made by several states in river rejuvenation and pollution abatement. The primary focus was on the execution of action plans addressing polluted river stretches and the efficacy of sewage treatment facilities.

In a detailed evaluation chaired by V L Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, the committee examined states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, among others. They reviewed the operational status of sewage and effluent treatment plants as well as solid waste management practices.

The meeting stressed the importance of bridging the gap between sewage generation and treatment to achieve long-term improvements in river water quality. It encouraged states to enhance treated wastewater reuse, expedite ongoing projects, and improve monitoring mechanisms for timely progress reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)