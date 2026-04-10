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Melania Trump Denies Epstein Ties, Calls for Congressional Hearing

First Lady Melania Trump denies any involvement with Jeffrey Epstein, refuting claims linking her to the convicted sex offender. In a White House statement, she called for a congressional hearing for Epstein's victims and dismissed allegations against her as financially and politically motivated lies. Her comments reignited political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:58 IST
Melania Trump Denies Epstein Ties, Calls for Congressional Hearing
Melania Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

First Lady Melania Trump has refuted claims of any association with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, labeling such allegations as 'completely false' and 'smears.' Speaking at the White House, she emphasized her legal battle against what she described as 'unfounded and baseless lies.'

Melania Trump urged Congress to hold a public hearing for Epstein's victims, advocating for each woman to have the opportunity to share her story. She underscored that claims against her were politically and financially motivated, calling for the truth to prevail.

Her denial brought Epstein back into the political spotlight. The First Lady reiterated that Epstein did not introduce her to President Donald Trump, and revealed a casual email interaction with Ghislaine Maxwell as trivial. The timing of her comments remains uncertain, amid broader political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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