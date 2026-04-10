Ecuador's Tariff Hike on Colombian Imports Escalates Border Dispute

In a dramatic turn of events, Ecuador has announced a steep increase in tariffs on imports from Colombia, doubling them to 100%. The decision comes after accusations that Colombia has not adequately enforced border security measures to combat drug trafficking, despite Ecuador's repeated appeals.

Ecuador's government stated that the new tariffs will take effect on May 1, following an earlier increase in February. These measures, it claims, are necessary steps to address security and economic concerns. Meanwhile, Colombia refutes the allegations, highlighting its ongoing joint operations with Ecuadorian forces against narcotics.

The situation has led to reciprocal tariffs from Colombia on Ecuadorian goods and a cessation of energy sales to Ecuador, exacerbating tensions. The impasse persists as both nations navigate complex issues of border security and trade deficits, with official responses from Colombia's ministries still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)