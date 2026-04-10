Trump Criticizes Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Passage
In a statement on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Iran for not permitting oil to pass efficiently through the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting Tehran is failing its part of the agreement. The remarks were made in a post on the social platform Truth Social.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 04:06 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a sharp critique of Iran on Thursday, accusing the nation of poorly managing the vital oil passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Through a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's handling of the agreement.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical passage for global oil transport, and disruptions have significant economic implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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