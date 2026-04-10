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Truce Talks: Orthodox Easter Ceasefire Announced by Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 32-hour ceasefire to coincide with Orthodox Easter, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy agreed to. This temporary truce aims to pause the conflict between the two nations, though previous ceasefires have seen accusations of violations from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:56 IST
Truce Talks: Orthodox Easter Ceasefire Announced by Putin
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Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 32-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Easter, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy committing to the temporary truce. This ceasefire attempts to halt hostilities during the holiday period, reflecting a similar initiative by Putin last year.

The pause aligns with a break in U.S. efforts to mediate a settlement in the ongoing conflict, amid wider regional tensions. Both nations have previously accused each other of breaching ceasefires.

Orthodox Easter, a significant holiday in Russia and Ukraine, falls on April 12 this year. Both leaders expressed a desire for peace over the holiday, yet the ongoing tension remains, with energy infrastructure previously targeted amid a rejection of long-term settlement talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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