Truce Talks: Orthodox Easter Ceasefire Announced by Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 32-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Easter, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy committing to the temporary truce. This ceasefire attempts to halt hostilities during the holiday period, reflecting a similar initiative by Putin last year.

The pause aligns with a break in U.S. efforts to mediate a settlement in the ongoing conflict, amid wider regional tensions. Both nations have previously accused each other of breaching ceasefires.

Orthodox Easter, a significant holiday in Russia and Ukraine, falls on April 12 this year. Both leaders expressed a desire for peace over the holiday, yet the ongoing tension remains, with energy infrastructure previously targeted amid a rejection of long-term settlement talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)