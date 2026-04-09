Ritual Pouring of Milk into Narmada Sparks Environmental Concerns

A religious ritual involving the pouring of 11,000 litres of milk into the Narmada River in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, has led to environmental concerns. The ritual concluded a 21-day event aimed at sanctifying the river and ensuring prosperity for pilgrims and locals.

Despite the religious significance, environmentalists have flagged the practice for its potential to harm the river's ecosystem. Large quantities of organic matter like milk can deplete dissolved oxygen, affecting aquatic life and the local populations dependent on the river for drinking water.

Environmentalists Ajay Dube and Subhash Pandey have called for more symbolic offerings, noting that milk acts as an organic pollutant that can lead to decreased potability, mortality of river species, and increased plant growth on the water's surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)