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Thunderstorms Loom Over Andhra Pradesh: What to Expect

The IMD forecasts thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and hot, humid conditions in Andhra Pradesh over the next five days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will experience varying weather conditions due to atmospheric disturbances, including a trough and cyclonic circulation affecting the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:31 IST
Thunderstorms Loom Over Andhra Pradesh: What to Expect
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an upcoming spell of thunderstorms across parts of Andhra Pradesh. The forecast includes lightning, gusty winds, and persistently hot and humid conditions.

Between April 10 and 16, isolated areas in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema will bear the brunt of these volatile weather patterns, with winds potentially reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph.

The varied conditions are attributed to a trough from Odisha to the Gulf of Mannar and a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, both influencing current weather in the impacted regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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