Historic Return: Artemis II Crew's Triumphant Flight to the Moon and Back

NASA celebrated a momentous accomplishment as the Artemis II crew safely returned from their lunar mission, the first human journey to the moon in over half a century. The successful flight demonstrated the capabilities of NASA's Space Launch System and Orion crew module.

The four astronauts, Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, marking a significant milestone for space exploration. Their mission, which offered unprecedented views of the moon's far side, concluded triumphantly with their safe landing.

Flight director Rick Henfling highlighted the precision and skill demonstrated by the team, propelling Artemis III preparations forward as the next mission approaches. The Artemis II success secures a substantial leap towards establishing a lunar habitat as a base for future expeditions to Mars and beyond.