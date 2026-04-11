Dramatic Rescue: Man Saved from Under Uprooted Tree in Delhi
A 26-year-old man named Kallu was rescued after being trapped under an uprooted tree in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. Strong winds likely caused the tree to fall. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly and used two fire tenders to free the man after cutting through the branches.
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- India
A dramatic rescue unfolded in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Friday, as a 26-year-old man found himself trapped under an uprooted tree. The incident took place near a cremation ground, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Services.
At 4:36 pm, officials received a distress call and dispatched two fire tenders to the scene. The trapped individual, identified as Kallu, had been caught under the massive tree, which was possibly felled by strong winds in the area.
Thanks to the swift action and coordination of the fire services team, Kallu was safely extracted after branches were cut. The successful rescue operation serves as a testament to the readiness and efficiency of emergency responders in the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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