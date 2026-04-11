Tourism Boost and Agricultural Concerns in Snow-Kissed Manali

The Atal Tunnel and the scenic Manali region were dusted with light snowfall on Saturday evening, bringing fresh charm to this tourist spot. According to the local Meteorological Department, Manali recorded 7 mm of rain, while Bhuntar and Kalpa received 1 mm and 0.4 mm respectively. Tabo experienced gusty winds reaching up to 57 kmph.

The meteorological office has forecasted light rain and snow at isolated locations on Sunday, Thursday, and Friday as a new Western Disturbance is set to influence the Western Himalayas starting April 15. Notably, Tabo emerged as the coldest spot at night with temperatures dropping to 0.4°C, contrasted by Una's daytime high of 29.6°C.

This weather change is a double-edged sword: it promises to bolster the tourism sector just as the summer season is about to start but also poses significant worries for farmers. Continuous rain and snow threaten cherry, apple, and other crops, amplifying the concerns within the agricultural community.