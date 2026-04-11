South Delhi's Rain-Ready Initiative: Ensuring Clear Pathways

In a move to combat potential flooding issues, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has directed officials to maintain full functionality of underpasses and low-lying areas during the impending heavy rain season.

As part of the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, Singh, alongside senior officials, conducted inspections throughout South Delhi. The inspections revealed several incomplete cleanings and potential choke points.

Immediate instructions were given to resolve these issues promptly, with a particular focus on ensuring that low-lying areas and underpasses do not falter amid heavy downpours, which threaten to disrupt traffic flow.