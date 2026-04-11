Left Menu

South Delhi's Rain-Ready Initiative: Ensuring Clear Pathways

Under the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh is prioritizing the functionality of underpasses and low-lying areas in South Delhi during peak rainfall. Focus is placed on desilting drains and rectifying potential choke points to prevent disruptions caused by heavy rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:00 IST
South Delhi's Rain-Ready Initiative: Ensuring Clear Pathways
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to combat potential flooding issues, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has directed officials to maintain full functionality of underpasses and low-lying areas during the impending heavy rain season.

As part of the 'Government on Wheels' initiative, Singh, alongside senior officials, conducted inspections throughout South Delhi. The inspections revealed several incomplete cleanings and potential choke points.

Immediate instructions were given to resolve these issues promptly, with a particular focus on ensuring that low-lying areas and underpasses do not falter amid heavy downpours, which threaten to disrupt traffic flow.

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

 India
2
Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

Court Demands Evidence in Custodial Death Case, Warns of CBI Intervention

 India
3
Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

Global Delegation Applauds India's Vibrant Electoral Process

 India
4
Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

Fueling Fortunes: Tribes Utilize Tax Exemptions to Offer Cheaper Gas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026