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Bridging Gaps: Majhi Inaugurates Key Infrastructure in Keonjhar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated significant projects in Keonjhar, including a bridge over Ardei Nala and an underpass on NH-20. These developments aim to benefit over 5,000 residents, enhancing transportation and promoting regional growth. The initiatives signify major progress for local communities, addressing long-standing infrastructural demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:40 IST
Bridging Gaps: Majhi Inaugurates Key Infrastructure in Keonjhar
infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken a significant step towards infrastructure development in Keonjhar by inaugurating a bridge over Ardei Nala and an underpass on NH-20.

The bridge, a long-awaited project for Bodapalasa Gram Panchayat, is set to benefit over 5,000 people, enhancing connectivity in the area. This new infrastructure promises to transform local transportation and spur regional development.

The underpass is strategically positioned on the Panikoili-Rimuli stretch of NH-20, a vital highway for Odisha's industrial, mining, and commercial sectors, marking another milestone in regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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