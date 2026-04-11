Bridging Gaps: Majhi Inaugurates Key Infrastructure in Keonjhar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken a significant step towards infrastructure development in Keonjhar by inaugurating a bridge over Ardei Nala and an underpass on NH-20.

The bridge, a long-awaited project for Bodapalasa Gram Panchayat, is set to benefit over 5,000 people, enhancing connectivity in the area. This new infrastructure promises to transform local transportation and spur regional development.

The underpass is strategically positioned on the Panikoili-Rimuli stretch of NH-20, a vital highway for Odisha's industrial, mining, and commercial sectors, marking another milestone in regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)